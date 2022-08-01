Rome, 31 July 2022 – The change will change from tomorrow smart working. Until 31 July, in fact, for the private sector employees with children under 14 or frail it was always possible to work from home without signing any individual agreement. Except for last-minute surprises, it will be necessary from August find an understanding (informal until the end of the month) with the company, but let’s see what can happen.

The existing agreement

The ‘full remote’ option can be used for fragile workers with children under 14 if the characteristics of the job allow it (for example a butcher cannot ask to work from home) and if there is no other non-working parent in the family unit. or who is benefiting from income support instruments, in the event of suspension or cessation of activity.

What happens from the 1st of August

On 31 July, 100% smart working ends even for fragile workers. The days, if extensions do not arrive in extremis, will go agreed with the company (informally until August 31, why simplified smart working is in forcewhat it allows to use agile work without the need for individual agreements writings between worker and company). This means that the employer may also refuse to grant the full remote or even the possibility of partial agile work.

What happens from the first of September

Il August 31 the possibility to access theo simplified smart working for workers in the company. It will therefore be from September the signing of individual agreements is mandatory writings between company and worker who requires agile work.