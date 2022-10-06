Original title: Snooker Masters Hong Kong kicks off Higgins and Fu Jiajun made a “good start”

Xinhua News Agency, Hong Kong, October 6 (Reporter Wei Hua) The 2022 Hong Kong World Snooker Masters kicked off at the Hung Hom Stadium in Hong Kong on the 6th. Higgins and Fu Jiajun defeated Trump and Selby respectively to join the semi-finals.

After Chinese player Zhao Xintong tested positive for the new crown before the game, his seat was replaced by Welsh star Mark Williams.

In the focus match between Trump and Higgins, Higgins ended the first half with a score of 3:1, and then Trump won the match point with 4:3 in the next three consecutive games. In the eighth inning Trump lost a blue ball as a turning point, Higgins dragged the game into the ninth inning with a single stroke of 70 points. In the crucial last game, Higgins scored 58 points on a single stroke, and finally ended the game with a score of 120:6, ending the losing streak against Trump.

In the opening game that afternoon, Fu Jiajun, who was playing at home, defeated Selby 5:2, and he will compete with Higgins for the final on the 8th.

Fu Jiajun said: “It is very difficult for Hong Kong to host this competition. Everyone is very happy to see so many world-class players coming to the competition. Recently, I have been in a normal state. I have played relatively easily, and I am very happy to be able to play to my satisfaction.”

On the 7th, two quarter-finals will continue, in which Williams will face Robertson, and Wu Anyi will face O'Sullivan. (Finish)

