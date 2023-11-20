Home » Snooker UK Championship qualifying round: Chinese Legion’s first round of 8 matches, Ding Junhui will appear in the third round – Sports – China Engineering Network
Snooker UK Championship qualifying round: Chinese Legion's first round of 8 matches, Ding Junhui will appear in the third round

The British Snooker Championship qualifying round kicked off with a strong showing from the Chinese Legion, as all 8 players who participated in the first round advanced to the second round, with 4 of them moving on to the third round.

The British Snooker Championship is one of the most prestigious events in the sport, often referred to as one of the three major snooker competitions alongside the World Championship and the Masters. The tournament features a grueling qualifying process, with 144 players competing in 4 rounds to secure a spot in the main draw.

In the first round of qualifying, 6 members of the Chinese Legion all emerged victorious, setting the stage for a strong showing in the subsequent rounds. On the second day of the qualifying tournament, all Chinese players continued their winning streak, with Hong Kong veteran Li Junwei and 19-year-old Chinese Gao Yang securing victories.

Moving on to the second round of qualifying, 7 Chinese players competed with 4 advancing to the third round. Notable performances included Xu Si’s dominant 6-1 victory over Ma Hailong in the first “China Derby” of the tournament.

The third round of the qualifying match is set to see the appearance of top seed Ding Junhui, a favorite at the British Championship. Ding Junhui has a strong track record at the event, having reached the finals 4 times and winning the championship 3 times in the past.

The success of the Chinese Legion in the early stages of the tournament has set the stage for an exciting and competitive British Championship. Fans are eagerly anticipating Ding Junhui’s upcoming match as the qualifying rounds continue.

