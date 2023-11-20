DAIRIKU and Lee Collaborate on New Denim Series

Japanese designer Mainland Okamoto collaborates with American denim brand Lee, founded in 1889, to launch a new exclusive joint series. The collaboration, under the brand name DAIRIKU, brings together the classic designs of Lee with the innovative and distressed textures of Mainland Okamoto.

The highlight of the series is the redesigned denim jacket, a modern twist on Lee’s classic Loco jacket from 1921. The jacket features a looser and more comfortable cut, while incorporating DAIRIKU’s signature distressed texture to add a touch of retro nostalgia. The jacket also includes unique details such as a bulldog graphic on the collar and a detachable chain on the chest pocket.

The joint series also includes denim trousers with a loose fit, distressed effects, and unique design elements like the bulldog graphics and pockets.

The new DAIRIKU x Lee joint series is now available at Baycrew’s Depo, 417 Edifice Shibuya store, 417 Edifice Shinjuku store, and Baycrew’s official website. Fashion enthusiasts and denim lovers are encouraged to check out this exclusive collection.

