next week it will be warm – outside but also inside at some of the concerts!

as always at the beginning: even if the pandemic is known to be “over” and there are no rules and measures in place, vienna concert still recommends wearing a mask, especially if you are blowing your nose and coughing all over the place. better safe than sorry. here is a useful link on the subject.

this week has a lot to offer – especially on thursday the possibilities are piling up! there would be the wonderful band “amber run” im flex (listen to the song “i found”!), the starter “salo‘ in the fluc tub and the ‘mq summer party“ in the museum district! there is also a recommendation for friday: namely newcomer “the, the“ in the rhiz! on Saturday you should either “frank palermo“ im chelsea, „crush” in the general store or “oehlVisit the porgy & bess. and on sunday this week ends in a very festive way with “garish“ in the town hall.

hard facts:

22.05.2023 / gnod / venster99 (fb-event)

23.05.2023 / vision video / chelsea (fb-event)

24.05.2023 / bad weed / chelsea (fb-event)

24.05.2023 / 0816 acoustic: pia sophie denz u.a. / loop (fb-event)

24.05.2023 / lex candy / cafe carina (fb-event)

24.05.2023 / friends nicer / general store (fb event)

24.05.2023 / bad media & harri stojka / club1019 (fb-event)

05/24/2023 / herbert grönemeyer / wiener stadthalle (fb event)

24.05.2023 / pippa / orf radiokulturhaus (fb-event)

25.05.2023 / miranda & the beat / chelsea (fb-event)

25.05.2023 / hot dawgs / kramladen (fb-event)

25.05.2023 / agnes milewski / club1019 (fb-event)

25.05.2023 / ice nine kills / simm city (fb-event)

25.05.2023 / bongzilla / arena (fb-event)

25.05.2023 / amber run / flex (fb-event)

25.05.2023 / surf / fluc wanne (fb-event)

25.05.2023 / mq summer party / museum quarter (fb event)

25.05.2023 / jeshua marshall / polkadot (fb-event)

26.05.2023 / le:la / rhiz (fb-event)

26.05.2023 / jōshy / b72 (fb-event)

26.05.2023 / the raven age / chelsea (fb-event)

26.05.2023 / tourist punk rock attraction / scene (fb event)

26.05.2023 / ran nir / house of music (fb event)

26.05.2023 / 90er festival / donauinsel (fb-event)

27.05.2023 / mixed music / b72 (event)

27.05.2023 / fran palermo / chelsea (fb-event)

27.05.2023 / the grogans / rhiz (fb-event)

27.05.2023 / crush / kramladen (fb-event)

27.05.2023 / terz nervosa / venster99 (fb-event)

05/27/2023 / release / arena (fb event)

27.05.2023 / oehl / porgy & bess (fb-event)

28.05.2023 / lonely spring / b72 (fb-event)

28.05.2023 / stevo & the shotlights / chelsea (fb-event)

28.05.2023 / rawcat / kramladen (fb-event)

28.05.2023 / roadwolf / arena (fb-event)

28.05.2023 / leony / simm city (fb-event)

05/28/2023 / garish / stadtsaal (fb event)

28.05.2023 / ute bock cup / wiener sportklub (fb event)

