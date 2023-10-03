BLACK STONE CHERRY

Screamin At The Sky

(Southern Rock | Heavy Rock)

Label: Mascot Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 29.09.2023

Every two to three years there is new material from Kentucky. This was last shown in 2020 with “The Human Condition”, which returned to old virtues after the somewhat more experimental “Family Tree”. And “Screamin’ At The Sky” also shows BLACK STONE CHERRY in its purest form. And this despite the fact that there has been the first line-up change in the band’s history since the last work and a certain Steve Jewell now plays the bass instead of John Lawhon.

So you could say that fans who still can’t get enough of the Americans will be happy here again. There’s southern flair at its best here, sometimes rocky, sometimes heavier in the spirit of alternative metal, but also sometimes dreamy to anthemic. Singer Chris Robertson impresses in every situation with his slightly smoky whiskey voice, while he repeatedly delivers strong riff and solo duels with Ben Wells.

So, to put it bluntly, BSC is experiencing stagnation at the highest level, similar to what their colleagues from ALTER BRIDGE are doing. Everything here sounds familiar, but still fresh enough to be relevant. And let’s be honest, the Cherries are actually a real live band anyway and there are a few hits like the grooving title track, the heavy-sounding and yet quite sensitive “Out Of The Pocket” or the driving closing track “You Can Have It All” welcome additions to the live set.

Even if a lot of things sound familiar, BLACK STONE CHERRY deliver their fans a successful album with some hits and anthems as well as new live hits that will hopefully soon be heard in our latitudes.

Tracklist „Screamin‘ At The Sky“:

1. Screamin At The Sky

2. Nervous

3. When The Pain Comes

4. Out Of Pocket

5. Show Me What It Feels Like

6. Raindrops On A Rose

7. Smile, World

8. The Mess You Made

9. Who Are You

10. Not Afraid

11. Here’s To The Hopeless

12. You Can Have It All

13. What’s Love

14. I Miss You

15. Have You Ever Been Lonely

Total playing time: –

