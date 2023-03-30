Home Sports Snowboarder Salač v Ruca won the European Cup race for the first time
Snowboarder Salač v Ruca won the European Cup race for the first time

Snowboarder Salač v Ruca won the European Cup race for the first time

In the European Cup, Salač’s best so far was second place in the Big Air discipline three years ago in Poland. Now in Finland, he coped best with the demanding conditions, which allowed the organizers to carry out only Wednesday’s qualification. Salač did not find a conqueror in it, he was the only one in the competition of eighteen competitors to receive over 90 points for his set of tricks and won ahead of Sindr Tveiten from Norway and Till Strohmeyer from Austria.

“I’m very happy about it. On the one hand, it’s my first win in the European Cup and I’ve also secured enough points for next season’s World Cup. Now I’ll only have one race left, which I’ll try to do well, but I won’t have to be under stress because of the result,” said the Czech talent, who at the beginning of April on his debut at the World Championship in Bakuriani, finished fifth in Big Air, told the association’s website. In the World Cup, his maximum is twelfth place from last year’s slopestyle race in Špindlerův Mlýn.

