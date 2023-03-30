The sessions Second y edu romero on Friday April 21 in two places in the city will be the perfect prelude to Vibra Mahou Fest, one of the most powerful programs of Vibra Mahou, the Mahou Cinco Estrellas music platform that promotes meetings around live shows. Second’s DJ Set will be held at the Dilema Indie Club (Capua, 6) from 00:00 h. to 2:30 a.m., while Edu Romero will play at Toma 3 (Marqués de Casa Valdés, 27) from 11:00 p.m. until 02:00 a.m.

The following day, Saturday, the Vibra Mahou Fest will begin at noon, a day of more than twelve hours of non-stop music at the Luis Adaro Asturias Fairgrounds that will combine performances by artists such as Shinova, Second, Carlangas, Carmen 113, Karavana, Sexy Zebras y long live sweden with DJ sessions from the region such as Lucia Dilemma (Dilemma Indie Club), Drops Radio (Radio), Melo Soho (Soho Bar Gijón), Ruben Gago y Mediocre.

The public will be able to enjoy the Vibra Mahou Fiestas for free (until capacity is reached) thanks to a proposal with which the beer brand once again demonstrates its commitment to music in Asturias.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

