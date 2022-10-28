Nothing to lose in the derby. The Aersiè intends to make the most of the even prohibitive away match on Saturday afternoon (3.30 pm) in Mel against the leaders Borgo Valbelluna. The Feltre players have four points in the standings after five games played, while the Sinistra Piave team is ahead of everyone together with San Vendemiano with 15 points, even if they have gained in six days. In short, on paper it appears an unlikely challenge but the visiting goalkeeper Lorenzo Calligaro heralds a fighting spirit.

TRANSFER TABOO

The Aersiè between the league and the Coppa Veneto has never obtained any favorable results away from home, until now. «I think it is a fairly random figure», confirms the goalkeeper, «also on Sunday in San Vendemiano we played a good match, despite the numerical inferiority. With greater conviction we could have won a point ». The newly promoted team changed its face in the summer, renewing itself in different elements of the team. This slowed the growth process somewhat. «The First category was new for many of us and we encountered several difficulties. Now we finally have a complete squad and this can be seen in the increasing quality of training. Certainly there is a lot of work to do ».

VILLAGE AND THEN FREGONA

The Aersiè knows he has little pressure, against a Borgo always winning this season with the exception of a single knockout in the first championship. «It will be very hard, it is undeniable. They are strong in every department, they have superior players able to punish us for every little carelessness. Having said that, we have nothing to lose and we will have to play without fear, with a clear head. On paper we have zero chances but the field does not always reward the favorites ». For Aersiè the recovery on Tuesday at home with Fregona appears to be more decisive in terms of salvation. «That it is an important step of the season is certain, but if we thought of the challenge with the Treviso team with the Borgo we would come out with broken bones and low morale. Instead, a challenge of salvation must be reached with as much conviction as possible ».