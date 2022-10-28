Home World Arrest also from Moscow for Artem Uss, the son of the Russian governor stopped at Malpensa
Arrest also from Moscow for Artem Uss, the son of the Russian governor stopped at Malpensa

Arrest also from Moscow for Artem Uss, the son of the Russian governor stopped at Malpensa

Moscow also issued an arrest warrant for Artem Ussa Russian businessman son of the governor of the Siberian region of Krasnoyarsk, arrested last week at Milan Malpensa at the request of the US, which accuses him among other things of smuggling military technologies from the United States to Russia, avoiding American sanctions and money laundering for millions of dollars.

The Russian businessman arrested at Malpensa aims for house arrest: “I don’t want to be extradited to the US”

The Meshansky Court of Moscow, reports the Tass agency, has issued the warrant in an investigation in which Uss is accused of “laundering a large amount of funds”.

