Xi’an News Network sends football into the countryside to support rural children’s football dream. On July 31, the Social Work Station of Mawang Street, Xixian New District, together with the Fengjing Middle Road Community Women and Children Protection Home and the Lianhu District Yinuo Social Organization Development Service Center, launched the “Little Football Players” summer camp and rural children in Mawang Junior High School The soccer ball game enriches the summer vacation life of rural children and makes them fall in love with soccer.

Teacher Wang Liangchao from the Sports Department of Northwest University of Political Science and Law and teacher Zhu Yahui from Mawang Junior High School served as football sparring partners. At about 9 o’clock, after the two teachers led the children to complete the warm-up, the ball game kicked off.

More than 50 children participated in the under-9 group and the under-12 group, and the members of the group caught the PK. “1, 2, 3…” The children cheered themselves up as they counted their dunks. After fierce competition, the top three of each group were finally competed. After the ball game, the two teachers organized the children to have a group football match. “Pass the ball, split push!” “Hang, hit the goal!”… The young athletes on the green field cooperated and fought tenaciously. The “cheerleading team” watching the game off the field cheered loudly. Demonstrates their love for football.

After the game, teacher Wang Liangchao presented prizes to the children and encouraged them to improve their football level. The children who participated in the activity said that by participating in the “Little Football Players” summer camp, they learned a lot of football skills and developed a stronger interest in football.

Text/Photo: He Wanting, intern of Li Dongfeng, an all-media reporter for Xi’an News