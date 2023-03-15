news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE NOVA, MARCH 15 – ”This match is very important, we really want to go ahead and rejoice”.



This was said by Vincenzo Italiano speaking in Sivas, Turkey, where Fiorentina will face the second leg of the Round of 16 of the Conference League tomorrow at 18.45 (Italian time) against Sivasspor, beaten 1-0 in the first leg thanks to Barak’s goal. ”We have a small advantage and we will do everything to safeguard it – continued the Viola coach – We hope to fight like we did in the first leg”. The simultaneous absence of Biraghi (suspended) and Terzic (injured) will lead to the use of Ranieri in the role of left-back. Flown to Madrid yesterday for bureaucratic reasons with the club’s permission, Luka Jovic will join his teammates between tonight and tomorrow. (HANDLE).

