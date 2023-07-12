Home » Soccer: German U21 captain Bisseck moves to Inter Milan
Soccer: German U21 captain Bisseck moves to Inter Milan

Soccer: German U21 captain Bisseck moves to Inter Milan

As of: 07/12/2023 9:51 p.m

German soccer player Yann Aurel Bisseck, captain of the U21, is moving to Inter Milan. This was announced by the Serie A club on Wednesday (07/12/2023).

The 22-year-old central defender comes to Inter from the Danish first division club Aarhus GF and has signed a contract until 2028. The transfer fee is said to be around seven million euros.

“I’m very happy and proud that such a big club was interested in me. Inter are one of the biggest clubs in the world,” Bisseck said in a video shared by his new club.

Bisseck played three games in the Bundesliga for his youth club 1. FC Köln in 2017. After various loan deals, he landed in Aarhus in 2021 and drew attention there.

A few weeks ago, he was eliminated with the German team at the U21 European Championship after the preliminary round.

