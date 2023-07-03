Home » Soccer: with Viali Ascoli aims at ‘sustainable’ sport – Soccer
(ANSA) – ASCOLI PICENO, JULY 03 – A careful eye on the budget, focusing on a young and ambitious team. The organization of the 2023/2024 season of Ascoli Calcio is inspired by a “sustainable” football, which is preparing to play the Serie B championship. Today the new coach William Leali was presented, fresh from the salvation conquered at the play out with Cosenza and former Ascoli player.

“I accepted the project that the patron Massimo Pulcinelli and the diesse Marco Valentini proposed to me: their objectives from today are also mine, also bearing in mind that I am ambitious” said Viali.

On retreat in Cascia he will also bring some young players from the Primavera to be evaluated. On the scheme to be implemented, Viali said he wanted to rely mainly on the 4-3-2-1, but also on the 4-3-1-2 if necessary.

The general manager Domenico Verdone was keen to underline the growth of the club in recent years, but he also highlighted that for next season “the budget will be lower than in the past”. The goal is to lighten the budget from some rather onerous contracts for the company coffers. (HANDLE).

