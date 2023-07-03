Home » 1500 drones dance in the sky of Shenzhen and compose the choreography of a giant dragon – Corriere TV
World

by admin
The show organized on the occasion of the traditional Dragon Boat Festival

About 1,500 drones flew over the sky over Shenzhen, China, drawing spectacular choreographies: gigantic dragons, whales and futuristic drawings. The show lit up the night of June 22 on the occasion of the traditional Dragon Boat Festival, held on the fifth day of the fifth month of the Chinese calendar and therefore known as the “Double Fifth”. The show attracted more than 3 million visitors to the city. According to estimates by the Shenzhen UAV Industry Association, in 2022 the Chinese drone industry achieved a turnover of about 14 billion dollars.news/apac/the-1500-drone-dragon-that-danced-in-the-shenzhen-sky-26-06-2023/”>

July 3, 2023 – Updated July 3, 2023, 4:13 pm

