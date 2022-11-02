MONTANARO.

2-1 comeback victory of the leaders Montanaro on Virtus Vercelli in front of the public friend of Italo Giavarini di Montanaro. Orphans of the injured Zarantonello, Capirone and Piovesan, the hosts for most of the first half struggle to tackle dangerous offensive actions by the Virtus Vercelli Franco goalkeeper, while on the other side the Vercelli are able to make density in midfield.

To see the first shot on goal, after an initial phase of study, you have to wait for the 12 ‘, when a shot by Zarmanian ends on the back. The reply, and it will be the only one of the entire first half, is entrusted to Porcelli’s right-footed shot at 14 ‘, but even in this case Fornaro is not in particular danger. As the minutes pass, however, it is the Montanaro who tries the most to play the game and to become dangerous: Gottardo tries again, then in the final time Cantone and Colombara, but the host defense holds up well the impact and manages to foil the threat. Thus we go to the interval on the score still standing at 0-0.

In the second half, however, the game takes off: after 4 ‘of play, from a corner, Bracco in the penalty area kicks a ball that passes in the middle of a forest of legs and mocked Fornaro, vainly reaching out to his left to harpoon a ball that s’ thread it to the edge of the pole.

The joy of the guests, however, does not last long: Morisi at 7 ‘guesses the change that will actually change the game. Outside Cantone, author of a game of light and shadow and dent Simone Zorzi, who on the left immediately demonstrates all his explosiveness and incisiveness in overcoming his opponents like pins. At 14 ‘from his progression to midfield, he enters the penalty area and the only way to contain him is to lay him down. For the referee Canevarolo di Nichelino there are no doubts and he decrees the penalty kick.

Zarmanian takes charge of the transformation and beats Franco and brings the game back in a draw. Now the Montanaro wants to complete the comeback and attacks with greater determination. Efforts are rewarded in the 37th minute, when Simone Zorzi still drunk the Vercelli rearguard, before serving Zarmanian again the ball of the final 2-1. In the final, another newcomer, Ngom, touches 3-1.

In the 5 ‘of recovery the Montanaro always manages to better manage the ball, avoiding that Virtus Vercelli is still threatening from the parts of Fornaro, with the defense that manages well to avoid supplies to the attackers guests Porcelli and Panipucci, players who, given their experience, even in higher categories, they found it very hard to create dangers, having very often to withdraw their range of action to be able to conquer the ball, thus losing in fact in lucidity in front of goal and thus making life a little more agile for the Montanarese Gialloblù defense. –

Loris Ponsetto