Sofia Castelli killed by her ex-boyfriend in Cologno Monzese: who was the young victim

Milan, 29 July 2023 – Murder in Cologno Monzesein the province of Milan: un 23enne, Zakaria Atqaoui, ha killed his ex-girlfriend, 20-year-old Sofia Castelli. After the crime, which took place in the night between Friday and Saturday, the young man presented himself to the local police headquarters and confessed.

Sofia Castelli had 23 years old – completed on May 28th – and lived in an apartment in a building in Corso Roma 100, a Cologno Monzese together with his family. These days, mom and dad were on vacation in Sardinia for a wedding and she was left home alone. The young woman was studying Sociology at the Bicocca University, as she wrote herself on her Linkedin profile.

On his Instagram profile, however, there are only two photos posted: the latest dates back to last July 9 and Sofia appears with a sparkling top and a fuchsia skirt, in full Barbie style, as also reported by the caption she chose to write. The other shot dates back to June 25 and the 23-year-old was immortalized in close-up with a friend of hers. However, numerous photographs are brought together in some Stories saved on the profile. Sofia always appears with an impeccable look and make-up, sometimes during evenings and/or aperitifs with her friends.

From Sofia’s Instagram profile, it emerges that the 20-year-old may have spent the evening at The Beach, well-known club in via Corelli, Milan. Around 1am the girl would still be there and they would prove it some videos published on his social page. Just as Sofia would still be alive at 5.58 when, probably returning after the night at the disco, he published a story with a photo of the building where he lived while it is dawning.

An Instagram screenshot of Sofia Castelli’s profile

Sofia’s ex boyfriend’s name is Zakaria Atqaoui and is 23 years old. Born in Rivoli, in the province of Turin, he resides in Cologno Monzese.

According to initial information, the two young men they would spend the evening with a friend at a disco. Then, according to the first hypotheses, they could argued and they would break up. Soon after, Zakaria killed Sofia with some stab wounds in the throat, while they were at her house. It is not clear whether her friend was still in her apartment, but the young woman was heard in the barracks as a person informed of the facts. After the crime, the 23-year-old he presented himself to the command of the local police and has confessed. The weapon has not yet been found.

