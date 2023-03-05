Home Sports Sofia Goggia wins the fourth downhill World Cup
Sofia Goggia wins the fourth downhill World Cup

Sofia Goggia wins the fourth downhill World Cup

First career success for the Norwegian Kajsa Lie who in 1.43.36 won the Kvitfjell World Cup downhill. But second in 1.32.65 came the blue Sofia Goggia who won her fourth downhill cup. Third the Swiss Corinne Suter in 1.32.77. With Goggia, the other great protagonist of the day was also the US champion Mikaela Shiffrin, who arrived 5th in 1.33.15, who won her 5th alpine ski world cup seven races before the end of the season.

Seventh place in Brignone

In this Norwegian descent, with a hard and fast surface due to the cold, there were then the 7th place of Federica Brignone in 1.33.21, the 13th place of Elena Curtoni in 1.33.49, the 15th place of Laura Pirovano at 1.33.63. A little further back Nicol Delago in 1.34.39 and his sister Nadia in 1.34.98 Shiffrin had the mathematical certainty of winning the fifth cup – after those of 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022. Tomorrow in Kvitfjell another super-G with Elena Curtoni with the leader’s red bib and running to win the specialty cup.

