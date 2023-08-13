Sosa is back in fashion, Roma closes for Sanches

Il Torino he bet Borna Sosa as a reinforcement for the left-handed band. While the details for the exchange between Singo and Soppy are being worked on, Vagnati continues to work to look for new grafts. Among these is the full-back from Stuttgart, back from a good season in the Bundesliga. Meanwhile the Roma seems to have finally closed for Renato Sanches. In the end Pinto managed to secure a loan deal with the right to buy. Now the Giallorossi have the extra man Mourinho was asking for.

Let’s take a look at all the deals of the week.

Sanches to Roma: 95%

Second Sportmediasetthe Roma would close for the arrival of Renato Sanches. The Portuguese will move to the capital on a loan of 1 million with the right to buy at 12. Sanches is a player long pursued by the giallorossi, which will allow Mourinho to have an important alternative to alternate in the midfield.

Gabri Vega at Napoli: 70%

Il Napoli would bet decided on Gabriel Veiga to replace Zielinski. According to Sports Courierthe Neapolitans would have an agreement with the Spanish, but not with Celta Vigo. The Spaniards want the payment of the 40 million clause, while the Neapolitans would have gone to 33 million plus bonuses. Therefore, a new effort by the Azzurri will be needed to close the deal.

Sosa in Turin: 30%

Il Torino keep looking for a southpaw to give to Juric. Second Tuttosport, Vagnati would have concentrated on Borna Sosa, who has already been associated with Italian teams in the past. At the moment that of the grenade is only an interest. Sosa costs around fifteen million, but the negotiation could also end on loan with the right to buy.

Wieffer Lazio: 25%

The Lazio for the median has a new target: Mats Wieffer, 23-year-old Feyenoord playmaker. There Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Dutch entered the casting of Lotito to give an alternative to Cataldi. Wieffer has a valuation of 15 million euros and he’s climbing the club’s preferences given the difficulties for other goals.

Fausto Vera at Fiorentina: 15%

The Fiorentina for the median holds good the name of Fausto Vera. The Argentine from Corinthians, according to the Sports Courier, is one of the most popular names when leaving Amrabat. At the moment, the Viola have not submitted offers for the midfielder whose valuation is around 15 million, but they could do so as soon as the Moroccan is sold.

David Luciani

