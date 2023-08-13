Home » Stepfather of children lost in the jungle was sent to prison
Manuel Ranoque, father of two of the four missing children for forty days in the Guaviare jungle, he was sheltered with an insurance measure at the request of the Attorney General’s Office after he presented sufficient evidence against him for allegedly sexual abuse against Lesly Mutucuy, the 13-year-old girl who kept his brothers alive after a plane crash on May 1.

“The defendant is the father of two of the four children who were rescued last June, after they suffered an accident in the Guaviare jungle and were lost for several days. The man is accused of abusing his stepdaughter since she was 10 years old. The events would have occurred in an indigenous reservation in Solano (Caquetá),” said the Prosecutor’s Office.

