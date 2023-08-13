Home » Delfín and Barcelona draw 1-1 at the Reales Tamarindos de Portoviejo
Delfín and Barcelona draw 1-1 at the Reales Tamarindos de Portoviejo

Delfín and Barcelona drew 1-1 at the Reales Tamarindos Stadium in portoviejo.

The match, valid for the second date of the second stage of the LigaPro, was played on the night of this Saturday, August 12, 2023.

The manabitas opened the scoring after 43 minutes of play through Argentine Nicolás Goitea.

With the score in favor of the ‘cetaceans’, the players went to rest.

Follow all the details of the meeting here:

El Ídolo fell 0-1 until the ninth minute of added time with nine men due to the expulsions of Segundo Portocarrera and Pedro Perlaza, but Francisco Fydriszewski’s penalty goal decreed the final 1-1 tie that allows the visit to add four points and stay leader from the table.

The ‘bullfighters’ came from beating Gualaceo 2-0 and as a figure the scorer Fydriszewski, who scored both goals.

While in Delfín he also arrived motivated, after the draw he achieved in his visit to Orense in Machala.

The next date, Delfín visits Libertad de Loja; while Barcelona will host Independiente del Valle.

The Reales Tamarindos de Portoviejo stadium, with capacity for 21 spectators, was packed with fans of both teams.

