Planting, caring for and cutting Chinese reed: The best tips | > – Guide – Garden

Ornamental grasses such as Chinese reed make their big appearance in late summer. The hardy plants look particularly pretty both individually and in perennial beds. Cut and care tips.

Like many other ornamental grasses, Chinese reed (Miscanthus) is one of the most attractive plants in the garden. It gives structure and lightness in equal measure and provides variety. The plant, also known as Chinese grass, can – depending on the variety – be planted both in the perennial border and as a solitary plant in the garden. In combination with autumn perennials such as fat hen or asters, it sets particularly beautiful accents.

Chinese reed: many varieties and growth heights

Whether giant Chinese reed or dwarf forms: there is the right variety for every wish.

Chinese reed is a genus of plants that includes around 20 species and numerous varieties. There are both rather low-growing varieties such as the small Chinese reed (Miscanthus oligostachyus), which is about 80 centimeters high, and impressively large varieties. These include giant Chinese reed (Miscanthus giganteus), which can grow up to four meters high and one and a half meters wide. It is ideal as a privacy screen, as a hedge and looks particularly beautiful in a single position.

Depending on the variety, the flowers are silver, reddish or brownish. The leaves of the “Pünktchen” variety have striking yellow speckles, “Ferner Osten” has delicate, reddish panicles and grows to a height of around 1.20 metres. There is something for every taste.

Plant Chinese reed: The right location

Chinese reed needs enough space, as the plant sometimes becomes quite wide.

A sunny spot in the garden is ideal for Chinese reed. The garden soil should be rich in nutrients and rather moist, but absolutely permeable so that there is no waterlogging. When choosing the location, pay attention to the growth width. Some Chinese reed varieties need a lot of space. The best time for planting is spring, but in principle Chinese reed can also be planted until late summer.

Before planting, loosen the soil and enrich the sandy garden soil with high-quality potting soil. Also add some compost, then Chinese reed is well supplied with nutrients. Water vigorously after planting and make sure that the soil does not dry out at first.

Pour and fertilize Chinese reed

When the plant is established, it needs less water, but it should definitely be watered in dry phases. However, the ornamental grass can cope with short-term drought. In contrast to other ornamental grasses such as blue fescue or feather grass, Chinese reed should be fertilized. It is best to supply the plant with an organic fertilizer in spring.

When and how should you cut Chinese reed?

Spring is the right time to cut back Chinese reed.

Chinese reed is summer green and sprout again every spring. The stalks and inflorescences dry up in winter, but they also beautify the garden during this time. In addition, they are an ideal moisture and winter protection for the plant. That is why Chinese reed, like other ornamental grasses, should only be cut in the spring. Cut off the old shoots five to ten centimeters above the ground and be careful not to cut off the new shoots. Be sure to wear gloves when cutting, the leaves are sharp and can injure the skin.

Cultivate Chinese reed in the bucket

Dwarf Chinese reed is particularly suitable for planting in a bucket.

Low-growing varieties such as dwarf Chinese reed of the “Adagio” or “Little Zebra” variety only grow to a height of around 50 to 100 centimeters and can easily be planted in containers for the balcony or terrace. The location should be sheltered from the wind and sunny, but the plant also thrives in semi-shade. To prevent waterlogging, the generously dimensioned planter needs a drainage hole for water. A drainage layer, such as expanded clay, at the bottom of the pot ensures that no waterlogging forms. Liquid fertilizer is recommended from spring to autumn.

Chinese reed needs winter protection to hibernate in the tub. To do this, pull the bucket as close as possible to the house and place it on a styrofoam plate for thermal insulation. A fleece or jute wrapped around the pot and plant also protects against frost. Don’t forget to water, even in winter.

The best time to cut back is in the spring before they sprout. Be sure to wear gloves when doing this, as the blades are sharp and there is a risk of injury.

Planted in the garden, the plant easily gets through the winter without additional protection. Chinese reed in the bucket, on the other hand, needs winter protection.

