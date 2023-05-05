Naples, the Scudetto party continues today: the plane arrived in Grazzanise welcomed by a cheering crowd

The championship party yesterday evening, May 4, which continued until dawn today, was only the first round of a long series of celebrations. Which will continue with the arrival of the team at Grazzanise airport. The plane landed in the military airport, headquarters of the 9th Stormo Francesco Baracca of the Air Force, when it was 3 minutes to 4 pm. The avenue that led to the military area was already crowded with fans with flags for at least a couple of hours. There were at least a thousand people.

3.57 pm: the Napoli plane has landed The kids, who are enjoying their first championship, sing: «Oh mom, mom, mom, you know why the corazon beats me. I saw Maradona.” The company bus arrived around 4pm, but so did some taxis. Then there will be a queue of celebrations with the appointment at Maradona, Sunday 7 May, for the match against Fiorentina. And among the many neighborhood parties and private and spontaneous initiatives, then the highlight with the final event on June 4th. “Now we are enjoying a break after so much work – said the mayor Gaetano Manfredi – but we are already thinking about Sunday’s race and above all the final party”. So much so that already this morning, in the Prefecture, where the committee for safety and public order was active throughout the night, a first summit was held on the next commitments linked to the Scudetto party.

15.06 in Trecase bomb alarm, but it’s a trumpet In the late morning in Trecase (Naples) in via Capitano G.Rea 234, next to a fuel station, an employee found a suspicious metal briefcase left there last night by a man captured by video surveillance system images. The carabinieri of the local station, together with the local police officers, patrolled the area. Five surrounding houses and a supermarket were evacuated as a precaution. The military also temporarily halted traffic. The police bomb squad of Salerno and the fire brigade of Naples intervened. Inside the bag was a bugle and an empty black fanny pack. The carabinieri then tracked down the owner of the briefcase, ascertaining that it was a misunderstanding with the man filmed by the cameras on the delivery methods. All this would have served to celebrate the Scudetto of Napoli. Evacuation lifted and traffic restored.

3.53 pm Mastella to his fellow citizens: I was manager of Napoli «I was in the locker room in the first two championships, I was manager in Naples during the Maradona epic. It was nice to relive the happiness of those moments, I spoke to De Laurentiis and I told him: you are one of the few Italian entrepreneurs with the attributes. Italian football is now in the hands of foreign funds. Yesterday I celebrated with the Neapolitan people in Benevento and I’m sorry to see that part of the fans are angry. But I can’t eliminate such an important part of my life.” From the microphones of Radio Punto Nuovo, the mayor of Benevento Clemente Mastella, who was vice president of Naples, responded by recalling his past to the criticisms of his fellow citizens who attacked him for having celebrated the championship of Luciano Spalletti’s team. For Mastella that of Napoli is «a scudetto of redemption, for many things. Many important entrepreneurs have jumped in the North, from Berlusconi to Moratti and many others. Today, I repeat, Italian football is in the hands of foreigners and it’s nice to see Naples redeem the South, thanks to an enlightened president. The ambushes of Neapolitan fans in other cities? Regrettable, something for sport criminals: ambushing and beating up some cheering Napoli fans is something to be condemned in every sense”. See also Gastritis, the cure starts from the choices at the table: these are the foods to solve the problem

3 pm: greetings from De Luca «There was a well-built team. Congratulations to whoever thought of this team». Vincenzo De Luca says during his usual Facebook live broadcast, who wanted to compliment Spalletti, “a very balanced and measured person” who has always had “kind words”. Compliments were also addressed to the company that he “managed without juggling”. Finally, congratulations also to the city, to the Neapolitan fans who are “citizens of a world city that speaks to Europe and the whole world“.

2.44 pm: the party continues in the city, singing and dancing in the alleys There are those who have not given up on showing up at work, especially in shops, complete with a Napoli scarf, or even a t-shirt. All the soundtracks of the champion Naples continue to resonate in the city, from the song by Nino D’Angelo to “I’ll be with you”. The party goes on, thinking of next Sunday when the new Italian champions will parade for the first time in front of their audience at the Maradona for the match against Fiorentina. Wandering through the streets and alleys of Naples, largely cleaned up, many walk around wearing the Napoli shirt, many tourists. In via Toledo a double of the Pibe de Oro, with a curly wig, attracts the attention of those present by dribbling. At the Sanità a well-known pastry chef in the area offered the neighborhood an extra-large tricolor cake. while the butcher tik toker, Donato De Caprio, today serves the blue sandwich, the blue colored loaf created for the occasion.

2.30 pm: De Laurentiis and the Champions League dream «Let’s hope that today a new era has begun to win next year, and the next one. But now we have to win the Champions League, and we’ll try if the referees don’t stop us.” Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis told CBS. De Laurentiis plays with the Napoli fans but does not hide his regret for the elimination in the quarterfinals from the Champions League: «The reaction of the public – he said after seeing the match against Napoli yesterday, at Maradona – is extraordinary, it can be feel. Now we have to win the Champions League, because this year I think we were the strongest in that tournament and we went out only because of the bad refereeing in both matches. But this is football, this is UEFA, this is the world, so we’ll try again next year and again in the following years.” See also From earthquakes to bombings: this is how Google's warning system for Ukraine evolves

2.25 pm: the team leaves the hotel in Udine The two coaches with the Napoli team and technical staff left a few minutes ago from the «Là di Moret» hotel in Udine where the group stayed for the two nights in Friuli before and after winning the third championship. In front of the hotel entrance, beyond the gates, a few dozen people – some remained standing all night – awaited the passage of the vehicles to pay their last respects to their favorites. The police forces, in large numbers – also due to last night’s clashes between opposing fans – are now escorting the buses to Trieste Airport.

2.20 pm: the Udine commissioner on the clashes “There were no injuries in the clashes between the two fans, but only trauma caused by the crowd following the invasion of the pitch at the triple whistle.” This was confirmed by the commissioner of Udine, Alfredo D’Agostino. “As regards any responsibilities – he added – they will be ascertained in the next few hours, thanks to the numerous footage of the scuffles and other irregular behaviors that are available”. According to what has been learned, in perspective numerous Daspo could be issued against the supporters of the two fans. An unofficial explanation of the circumstance that led to the clashes also filtered through from the police station. «The preventive measures – said a source – worked, given that from the southern curve, occupied by the Ultras of Naples, there was no invasion. On the contrary, it was the “noble” sectors, such as the Tribuna Sud and the Distinti, which showed a total lack of compliance with the rules. From there hundreds of Napoli supporters entered the field – eluding the surveillance of the stewards – who then arrived under the North curve and mocked the local ultras, provoking their unjustifiable reaction anyway. The arrival of the units of the Celere restored calm in a matter of minutes».

2.00 pm: greetings from Salernitana While the team is awaited at the Trieste airport, greetings from Salernitana are worthy of note, as last Sunday they won against Napoli, postponing the Scudetto by a few days. «President Iervolino, director De Sanctis, mister Sousa and all of US Salernitana 1919 congratulate @sscnapoli on the success of the victory of its third championship. A pride for Naples, for its fans, for the city and for the whole South », they write on Twitter. After the controversy raised by the grenade fans, an example of fairplay.

1 pm: the artichoke fountain vandalised First interventions in history «fountain of the Artichoke», in piazza Trieste e Trento, which was completely vandalized during the night of celebrations for the Scudetto. This morning the workers of the Municipality have already intervened to start rearranging the monument.

12.15: Azzurri fan died of a heart attack in Udine A Napoli fan, residing in Austria, died of a heart attack this morning, around 4, in the Udine railway station area. Some people saw him collapse and called for help. The medical staff started resuscitation maneuvers but to no avail. The man died on the street. It was near the station to return home by train. The fan had already had health problems in the past. See also [Hot words for machine fans]Classic Game Boy games will be available on Switch to increase incentives for subscription services? -Hong Kong Economic Times-Real Time News Channel-Technology-Hong Kong Economic Times-Real Time News

12: the team’s return schedule The team is at the «Là di Moret» hotel in Udine, where the players and managers present celebrated until late at night. Wake up in relaxation for the players and breakfast. Departure by coach, at 1.30pm, to reach Trieste Airport for the return to Naples. The blue flight should land in Capodichino. From here the team will go directly to Castel Volturno.

“The city’s embrace will take place on Sunday at the Maradona stadium,” insists Mayor Manfredi. But the fans are already organizing themselves to guard both the airports and the Castel Volturno sports centre. For this there could be a sudden change of plans to throw everyone off track.

11.30: De Laurentiis in Milan for the Lega meeting Once the celebrations were over, Aurelio De Laurentiis immediately got back to work. The president arrived at the Gallia hotel in Milan where an important assembly of the Lega Serie A is scheduled in which the issues of the championship’s TV rights and investment funds will be addressed. When asked about Juve’s ironic tweet, De Laurentiis did not respond but his spokesman recalled that “we have always paid compliments”.

11.15 am: compliments from the Bourbons Even the Royal House of Bourbon Two Sicilies celebrates the Scudetto of Napoli. «With pride – reads a note signed by Charles of Bourbon – the Royal House of Bourbon of the Two Sicilies celebrates this victory and this great sporting achievement awaited thirty-three years with the whole city of Naples. We always closely follow everything that happens in Italy and in particular in the southern regions. Together with my family, we have followed this triumphant season, full of emotions, which has seen the Napoli team protagonist in Italy and also in Europe. Our heart – concludes the note – is everywhere in the world where Napoli fans live, to whom our most affectionate thoughts go in these moments of celebration and joy. Come on Naples!»