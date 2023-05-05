2023 Jinan Wheatfield Music Festival ends with Li Ronghao and Xu Wei singing hotly

The 2023 Jinan Wheatfield Music Festival ends with Li Ronghao, Xu Wei and Xu Jiaying singing hotly

From April 29th to 30th, the 2023 Tsingtao Brewery Pure Raw · Qilu Sky · Wheat Field Music Festival was successfully held in Jinan Station. After the rain, the sky in Jinan is clear and the air is fresh. The moving performances make the audience completely relieved of the heavy fatigue of busy life, and relax themselves in such a relaxed atmosphere.

From first-line singers such as Li Ronghao, Xu Wei, and Xu Jiaying to bands and rappers with high popularity among young people such as Gao Wuren, Sunset Speeder, and Bullets, the lineup is luxurious and diverse, and the scene is brilliant.

Before Li Ronghao made his official debut, crowds of people gathered off the stage. As the last musician to appear on the stage, he sang movingly, presenting a rich auditory feast for the audience. Well-known songs such as “Li Bai”, “Model”, and “Not Settled” resonated with the audience, and the chorus was endless.

It is you once, it is the blue lotus, it is the orchid in the empty valley, and it is the endless light! Xu Wei, who was on the stage of the Ryefield Music Festival for the first time, sang the unruly “perseverance”, sang the desire for freedom like the wind, and sang that life is like a journey with all kinds of flavors. The first chorus, the atmosphere is simply too good!

“It’s been a long, long time since I saw you all!” Xu Jiaying took the stage amidst the fans calling for “go to work”. Her singing was melodious, and she was able to control the scene with ease. Perhaps it was because the fans at the scene were too sincere and enthusiastic. Tears welled up in her eyes and she said with emotion: “I really love you all!”

Not only does it bring a live music experience, but the Jinan Station of the Tsingtao Brewery Pure Raw Qilu Sky Wheatfield Music Festival has also been exploring the innovative combination of music and diverse elements. Tsingtao Brewery, as the general name, uses dynamic DJ performances to continuously enhance the participation of music fans and the restless atmosphere of the scene; Tesla’s fleet light show and front trunk market show the vitality of fireworks in the variation of light and shadow .

In addition, PlayStation has brought more novel and interesting game experiences to music fans present; Jinmailang, Speed ​​Green and other brands are also providing catering and mobile phone charging services, while improving the surrounding supporting service facilities of the Ryefield Music Festival .

Although the spring breeze after nightfall was still a bit chilly, the audience cheered happily amidst the music, and the “heat waves” on the scene continued one after another. Perhaps it was the music that united everyone and warmed the hearts of the audience.