The images of his tears on live TV, complete with a connection on Sky Sport interrupted because he could no longer speak, went around the web and social networks. On Friday morning Graeme Souness was commenting on Manchester City’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the Premier League the night before and when he was asked to comment on the fresh news of Gianluca Vialli’s passing, he couldn’t help himself . He spoke for a few seconds, then stopped and never went on.