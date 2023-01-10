Home Sports Souness remembers Vialli: “Kind and funny. I was rooting for him”
The Scottish team-mate at Sampdoria: “He chased every ball on the pitch and never gave up in his life”

From our correspondent Andrea Ramazzotti

The images of his tears on live TV, complete with a connection on Sky Sport interrupted because he could no longer speak, went around the web and social networks. On Friday morning Graeme Souness was commenting on Manchester City’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the Premier League the night before and when he was asked to comment on the fresh news of Gianluca Vialli’s passing, he couldn’t help himself . He spoke for a few seconds, then stopped and never went on.

