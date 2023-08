Spain became the first team to reach the semi-finals at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand on Friday. Spain beat the Dutch 2-1 after extra time in Wellington. After regulation time, the score was 1-1.

Salma Paralluelo scored the decisive goal in the 111th minute, before Mariona Caldentey (81st/penalty) gave Spain the lead, Stefanie van der Gragt saved the Netherlands in extra time (90th + 1).

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

Share this: Twitter

Facebook