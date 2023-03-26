He is the third player with the most participation in goals in Spain since August 2019
Accumulate 6 goals and 5 assists only surpassed by Morata and Ferran Torres
Dani Olmo became the first scorer of the De la Fuente Era against Norway. The Leipzig midfielder couldn’t have started the new stage in Spain better: ownership and goal.
Olmo took advantage of a cross-kick from Alejandro Balde to, with a great technical resource, score the goal that put Spain ahead against Norway. Yesterday’s was the sixth goal for Olmo, who has also accumulated 5 assists, figures that make him the third player with the highest participation in goals with Spain since August 2019.
The Leipzig player is only ahead of Álvaro Morata (14 goals and 3 assists) and Ferran Torres (15 goals and 1 assist). The first premiered the captaincy and played 80 minutes, but was left without scoring. The Atlético player seems to be an important piece for the new coach, who is in favor of playing with a classic nine.
Ferran Torres, on the other hand, fell out of De la Fuente’s first call-up. The Barça striker was a key piece in Luis Enrique’s plans and his numbers underline his importance in the national team. His situation at Barça, where he is not having continuity, has penalized him and he will have to improve his performance at the club to have opportunities again.
The case of Olmo is different, who despite the injuries that have prevented him from playing as much as he would like this season at Leipzig, is a key player for De la Fuente. The midfielder adds four goals and six assists this season in 907 minutes. Olmo will be released in 2024, a situation that makes him an interesting player for clubs like Barça, who have shown interest in his return after training in the lower ranks for a long time.