Spain – Slovenia | To certify the pass to the quarterfinals of the European Sub-17

La Rojita faces Slovenia on the second day and needs a victory to certify a place in the next round

The team led by Julen Guerrero has to aspire to play like in the second part against Italy

With a comeback in a great second half, Spain started its journey in the European Under-17 that is being played these days in Hungary. This afternoon, starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Nándor Hidegkuti stadium in Budapest, La Rojita de Julen Guerrero They meet Group B leaders Slovenia, who have the same three points but a higher goal difference. The team that wins today, if the duel does not end in a draw, will take one of the coveted places in the quarterfinals.

RIVAL IRREGULAR

The Slovenian team, coached by Miso Brecko, ex-soccer player of Köln and Nuremberg among others, arrives at the appointment in a somewhat irregular streak. Of the two friendlies this year 2023, played in February, they tied the first game and won the second (1-1, 1-0), both against Slovakia. And in March, in the qualifying phase for the European Championship, they drew against Belgium (1-1), beat Norway (0-1) and lost against Croatia (1-2).

His debut in the tournament, however, was excellent. Four goals in the first 52 minutes, although in the final stretch Serbia closed the gap to make it 2-4, to start off on the right foot.

LEARN FROM DEBUT

Spain, in this way, will have to be one hundred percent from the first minute and take the points from the match against Italy. The national team played two different games in the first and second half in their debut and knows that they will have to be like in the second to fight for the goals: qualification for the next World Cup and the fourth Under-17 Euro Cup (the tenth if the extinct Euro Sub-16 is taken into account).

The improvement after the break Lamine Yamal and the effectiveness of Marco Guiu They were key against Italy and they will have to be again.