ELN guerrilla is credited with burning two buses in Playa de Oro, Tadó

The ‘Cacique Calarcá’ front of the ELN released a statement where it accepts being responsible for the burning in Playa de Oro, Tadó, of two passenger buses traveling on the Tadó-Pereira route.

“Our front is advancing and will continue to advancing military and territorial control actions and that is why we want these unions to be registered in our economic lines and to mobilize safely,” they note in the statement.

The terrorist attack took place on Friday, May 19.

The burning of vehicles in this area is due to the non-payment of extortion by transport companies to the ELN, causing the Risaralda-Chocó routes to be temporarily suspended at the Pereira transport terminal, according to its manager, Héctor Fabio Artunduaga.

“It is the information that we have, the companies that travel to the department of Chocó have made a decision at this time and it is not to dispatch vehicles to that sector until so long, then we calm down and the public order situation improves,” said the official. terminal manager.

The guerrilla group ruled that from now on it will require drivers of cargo vehicles and passenger transport to have a “code” that certifies the payment of “vaccines.” If they do not have it, they will not be able to guarantee their mobility and will become a military objective. The transport companies Flota Occidental, Flota Arauca, Rápido Ochoa are some of those that have been affected by the burning of vehicles for not paying extortion.

The governor of Risaralda, Víctor Manuel Tamayo, made a strong call to the national government to send reinforcements and troops to the region in order to confront the ELN.