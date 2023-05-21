No idea who did the attack but it wasn’t an outsider: Sirajul Haque

Jamaat-e-Islami In an exclusive interview given to Independent Urdu, Ameer Sirajul Haque has said regarding the suicide attack on himself on May 19 that he has no idea who did this, but according to preliminary information, it is being said that He was not a foreigner but a Pakistani.

A suicide attack took place in Zhob district of Balochistan on May 19 before a meeting of Sirajul Haq, when the Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami was passing through the main highway to attend the meeting when an attacker among the pedestrians blew himself up. .

As a result of this blast, six people were injured while Sirajul Haque was safe.

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami in an exclusive interview to Independent Urdu said regarding the incident: ‘We had a meeting in Zhob and people came out to welcome us. Obviously we are public people, so we live in public.’

Giving details of the blast, Sirajul Haque said: ‘When people moved forward, this man (attacker) also moved forward and after that the explosion took place. After the explosion, pieces of human clothes fell on our (car) windshield. I looked to the left and there was a dead body, which suggested that there had been a suicide attack.’

At the same time, he said: ‘Allah saved my workers and me because a part of the gunpowder exploded, killing the attacker himself, but the large stock of gunpowder or iron pieces with him was electrocuted. Could not reach.’

According to the Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami: ‘At first I thought that those who came for the reception had used firecrackers, but when the smell of gunpowder spread, I realized that. Then pieces of human flesh and clothes fell on the glass of the car, which made us even more sure that there was a suicide attack and that explosives were used.

“If all the explosives had exploded, hundreds of people would have been martyred. Six of our workers are still injured, but Allah saved the people.”

On May 19, 2023, the scene of an explosion near the car of Jamaat-e-Islami leader Siraj-ul-Haq in Zhob area of ​​Balochistan (screen grab).

Sirajul Haq further said: ‘My first birth took place in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and this time I got a new life from Allah in Zhob district of Balochistan.’

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has condemned the attack.

When asked in this regard, Amir Jamaat-e-Islami said: ‘We are the people, it is the job of the government and the agencies to investigate. He was not an outsider, a Pakistani or Baluchistan.’

‘Politics of Hate’

On the question of bringing reconciliation between the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said that ‘at present there is neither any government nor any system. The country is derelict, especially Balochistan has become an absolute pile of gunpowder. Self-government is not safe here, let alone the people. They should make their cantonments, police stations and offices safe.’

Siraj-ul-Haq added: ‘I felt that the streets were completely unregulated at night, who could hit wherever they wanted. The government is completely helpless, everyone puts the responsibility on each other, the people are looking helplessly at the sky.’

Referring to the political conflict and tension between the alliance of ruling parties Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and PTI, he added: ‘The politics of PDM, PTI and People’s Party is the politics of revenge and hatred. The destruction of the economy is the policy of slavery of the IMF and the World Bank. For the common man there is no light to be seen in it, except sufferings and unrest.’

‘Not in favor of military courts’

In response to a question regarding the incidents of violence across the country after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan by the NAB in an alleged corruption case of 190 million pounds on May 9, Amir Jamaat-e-Islami said that the incident of November Very sad. Most of the government houses and national properties were destroyed in it. We also condemn it and those who are involved in the crime should be dealt with according to the law, above politics, but we also say that those who did wrong on May 9, except those It is also not fair to take action against an ordinary political worker.

According to Siraj-ul-Haq: “Be it the incidents of May 9 or other political activists, their cases should be tried in civilian courts.” If the court calls someone guilty, then of course they should be punished, but imposing provisions of terrorism against those who take out processions when transformers are burnt and damaged is also not based on justice.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Amir Jamaat-e-Islami said that while he was in the Senate, he had proposed that a truth commission should be formed about the major events that happened in the country, which would conduct an independent investigation and inform the people.

When asked about the establishment of military courts in the country, Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haque said: ‘We are not in favor of military courts. There are civil courts, regular law, along with an anti-terrorist court, which is protected by the constitution. Regarding the military courts, there was a decision in 2015, which was approved by the assembly, but it was for three years, that period is over, in a democratic country, decisions should also be made democratically.

He added: ‘We suggest that the cases be tried in the courts. Even if a decision is made in the military courts, people do not trust it, neither in the country nor outside the country, therefore Jamaat-e-Islami has always opposed the military courts, never supported it.

When asked about the holding of general elections in the country, Sirajul Haq said: ‘We proposed in the Supreme Court that after the Eid al-Fitr, when all the pilgrims return, elections should be held in the month of August. Anyway, this is the month of Pakistan’s independence, if elections are held in it, we will also get rid of this outdated system.’

On the question of transparency of elections in the country, Sirajul Haque said that ‘We have been asking the Election Commission, Judiciary and the establishment to be neutral, but all the elections that have been held so far, they have not been neutral. Selection takes place in the name of elections.