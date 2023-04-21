Therapy aims to improve memory in dementia

Home page Life Health

Von: Judith Braun

Split

So far, there are no drugs for Alzheimer’s. However, researchers have now developed possible therapeutic approaches for the future in a study.

Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia. Two thirds of dementia sufferers suffer from Alzheimer’s disease, which can be recognized by certain signs. Over time, the condition worsens and Alzheimer’s patients usually go through seven different stages during their illness. So far there are no drugs that can stop the progression of the disease. However, the findings of a study now give hope: According to this, a new therapy could improve the memory performance of those affected.

Alzheimer’s: New therapy should be able to improve memory performance

About two-thirds of dementia cases are Alzheimer’s. © ZUMA Press/IMAGO

Alzheimer’s is an incurable brain disorder. Over time, nerve cells die and those affected become increasingly forgetful, disoriented and confused. The memory loss typical of the disease is explained by the fact that the formation of new nerve cells, also known as adult neurogenesis, is disrupted in patients. Adult neurogenesis takes place primarily in the hippocampus – the part of the brain where memory is located. However, US researchers have now succeeded in stimulating the formation of new nerve cells in the brain of adult mice with Alzheimer’s disease, which ultimately improves memory performance.

For her in the trade magazine Cell Stem Cell published Study the research team led by Professor Juan Song from The University of North Carolina made two genetic adjustments to the supramammary nucleus, a specific area of ​​the brain. Gene therapy was initially used to stimulate the formation of new brain cells in the hippocampus of the mice. The new gene prompted the nerve cells to form a specific visual pigment on their surface. This was followed by another excitation using a light probe that was inserted into the brain. Eventually, the number of nerve cells increased. In addition, the newly formed nerve cells were activated via a second gene therapy in a further step. With the help of the therapy, a certain enzyme that is essential for memory multiplied in the nerve cells.

Don’t miss anything: You can find everything to do with health in the regular newsletter from our partner 24vita.de.

New study: Memory improved in animal experiments – results partially transferrable to humans

As the results of the study showed, the scientists were successful with their treatment. Because the mice recognized objects in their cage. They were also less anxious during the experiments. In addition, certain immune cells in the brain began to break down the harmful protein deposits beta-amyloids as a result of the therapy. These are not only considered to be the main triggers for Alzheimer’s, but also of other forms of dementia.

However, the therapy cannot simply be transferred to humans, since some of the genetic material would have to be modified. However, since neurogenesis still takes place to a certain extent in adults, the authors of the study hope that deep brain stimulation will have a similar effect in humans. A so-called brain pacemaker is already being used successfully clinically in Parkinson’s disease. However, since the complete therapeutic approach is not yet ready for clinical use in humans, further experiments on larger animals are necessary as the next step.

Preventing dementia: 10 foods that are bad for your brain View photo gallery

This article only contains general information on the respective health topic and is therefore not intended for self-diagnosis, treatment or medication. In no way does it replace a visit to the doctor. Unfortunately, our editors are not allowed to answer individual questions about clinical pictures.