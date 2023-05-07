Koščová and Špiner: Two hearts that are good to hear | Culture | .a week

but I’ll try. The concert was held in the larger hall of the DK Zrkadlovy haj in Petržal. It is large enough for such an intimate format as the two actors offer during their string. But they filled it without any problems. Music full of insistence and urgency, but also a very relaxed accompaniment. Katka is an extraordinary lyricist and singer, and the songs she sings speak like no other. They are not easy and I guess only one is fast/cheerful, but the depth of the dive is extraordinary. Koščová cares about where she lives and tries to do something about it.

The second position of their recital is dialogues between songs. Here, both actors turn into a pair of unobtrusive entertainers. It’s completely natural and personal and at the same time really fun (if you read the interview I live in two monogamous relationships, you’ll roughly understand what it’s about.