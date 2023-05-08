[Learn ideas, strengthen party spirit, focus on practice and build new achievements]Solid research on innovative consumption scenarios to release consumption potential_Hangzhou Net

[Learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice and building new achievements]Solid research and innovative consumption scenarios to release consumption potential

CCTV news client news (news broadcast): Zhejiang has solidly carried out the education on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Through investigation and research, new consumption measures have been launched in response to new situations and new problems to promote consumption upgrades.

Combined with thematic education, Zhejiang carried out in-depth activities of “big visits, big research, big services, big problem solving”. This year’s “May Day” holiday, Zhejiang received a total of 31.25 million tourists, and the total sales volume increased by double digits year-on-year. The major business districts are very hot.

As soon as the holiday is over, on the big data platform of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Commerce’s smart business district, consumption data such as catering, accommodation, and retail are summarized, and relevant departments quickly review the consumption situation of the entire holiday.

On how to stimulate the consumption potential of the retail industry in traditional business circles, the business department conducted research, and 8 research groups visited merchants and tourists in Hangzhou, Jiaxing, Jinhua and other places. The research team also collaborated with big data companies to conduct data analysis around the main consumer groups, consumption time periods, and consumption habits of each business district, actively plan innovative consumption scenarios, increase creative activities in major business districts, and focus on hot events such as the Asian Games to tap consumption themes and stimulate consumption. Consumption vitality.

In the next step, Zhejiang will focus on the intelligent transformation and upgrading of 92 commercial districts in the province. At the same time, it will tap the potential of the county-level consumer market, use digital technology to improve urban and rural circulation infrastructure, and build a “15-hour convenient life service circle” to achieve Quality consumption and convenience consumption of urban and rural residents will drive consumption upgrades.