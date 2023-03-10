



The international dream of Deportivo Cuenca did not last long. This Thursday, March 9, 2023, he was left out of the Conmebol Sudamericana after losing 2-1 against Emelec at the George Capwell stadium.

Miller Bolaños appeared with a double to end any hope of qualifying that the rival might have had after Lucas Mancinelli’s temporary draw.

There were barely two minutes to go before regulation time was completed when the home owner intercepted a weak and well-advised pass from Bruno Duarte to sentence their qualification to the group stage of the continental tournament.

the goals

The rain that fell on the Pearl of the Pacific was not an impediment to the sporting event. At a press conference, Mancinelli indicated that the court was in condition to play.

The first conquest came at minute 12 of the first stage. Bolaños arrived alone in the area and before a cross from Diego García left Hamilton Piedra out of focus.

Miller Bolaños’s first goal. Video of @DSports

Deportivo Cuenca had no offensive clarity. There was a divorce between the midfield and the forward. Sergio López entered the second half to fix that situation.

But the tie came after a play in which the exmorlaco Bryran Carabali opened his arm too much and before the maximum penalty was handed down, Lucas Mancinelli shot Pedro Ortiz and excited nearly 600 fans who traveled from the Azuayan capital.

Temporary tie for Deportivo Cuenca. Video of @DSports

When it seemed that the classification was going to be defined in penalties, Miller Bolaños again inflated the nets and prevented Cuenca from entering $900,000, a prize awarded by Conmebol for qualifying for the group stage of the South American.