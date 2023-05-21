IN THORNS – sadness

IN THORNS

Grief

(Black Metal | Ambient) Label: Kvlt and Kaos Productions

Format: (EP)

Release: 18.01.2023

The ambient black metal project IN THORNS has been the sole brainchild of Upper Austrian Wolfgang Kronsteiner since 2008, who has released three albums so far – two of them last year – and this year is already providing new supplies with the small but more than fine EP “Trauer”.

From the very first few seconds, you can tell that this is more than just a basement project, as there are many in our country, because with spoken vocals, intense, atmospheric riffs and the pressed words: “Longing for my child , which rested in me. Long since drowned in wild life, long since hanged in action. Where is the child I once carried?” Wolfgang immediately gives you goosebumps before an intense wall of riffs, followed by hoarse vocals, break over you. The atmosphere is morbid, hopeless, full of doubt and yet somehow beautiful. What Losensteiner fires off here is out of this world. You soon think war is about to break out as dissonant riffs, double bass thunderstorms and sound samples rain down on the listener. “Im Kindlichen Pain” is already a huge benchmark in terms of Ambient/Post-Black Metal, and by that I don’t just mean the one from Austria.

“Die Welt Wiegt So Schwer” is, as the title already suggests, no less squeamish to the point, but here too Wolfgang rolls forward with a heavy weight, but clears everything out with his theatrical screams and the guitar melodies that pierce bones and marrow Away. In the seven minutes, the song intensifies to the highest extremes and exudes an unbearably sad atmosphere, which is underlined by spoken samples. “The world weighs so heavy, I can’t bear it anymore!” – what else is there to add?

“Abschiedsbrief” is no less morbid and longing for death, but sounds faster and more playful. But here, too, there is this desperation in every note, which somehow hurts, but also pleases. Then there’s the 10-minute “My Last Day” with symphonic elements and whimpering samples and desperate “Where are you?” cries from a girl a huge bonus before the title track sets another powerful exclamation mark. Only piano and breathy rap are used here, and yet you still feel deeply immersed in an equally sad and intense Black Metal album and after this half hour IN DORNEN is exhausted, empty, hurt and yet somehow free.

“Trauer” is a mighty tour de force, and yet you want more or at least hit the repeat button. What Mr. Kronsteiner has put together with a few guest musicians outshines quite a few of the genre and hopefully gets the attention it deserves. “Trauer” is a work for more senses than just hearing, and definitely not for the faint of heart!

Tracklisting “Mourning”:

1. In childish pain

2. The World Is So Heavy

3. Farewell letter

4. My Last Day

5. Sorrow

Total playing time: –

