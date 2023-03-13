I arrive in Ferrara on a day that recalls late spring in all respects. Accompanied by the “right” people and willing to discover this world, linked to one of the most historic teams in our football. A stop at one of the villages in the Este province gives me the opportunity to experience first-hand the attachment to the glorious blue-and-white club, despite a bad year that currently sees the Emilians in last place, with three coaches taking turns on the bench .

We are talking about a city that has 130,000 inhabitants (350,000 if those of the province are added up), located a few steps from an urban and football giant like Bologna, which however has never fully taken root at these latitudes. To confirm this, the 7,000 spectators today.

Already around 12 outside the Curva Ovest there is an atmosphere of aggregation. Companies of friends stationed in front of the gates between a beer and a chat. It is evident how much the Este ultras have managed to create a good stadium climate in recent years, capable of intertwining different generations and social classes, thus fully restoring the popularity that Spal has always had in the city. In the meantime, the hard core of shoulder support begins to distribute the numerous flags that will form a simple but beautiful choreography when the team enters the field, with the central canvas depicting Nando Donati, the legendary footballer who dressed the Este jersey in the seventies.

La Ovest offers a continuous performance, often managing to involve the rest of the audience. In the second half, more than a few minutes are dedicated to the chants in favor of the ultras movement and in solidarity with the warned boys. Going back to that sense of heterogeneity mentioned above, it is really nice to see a varied presence on the bends, also made up of a rich female representation. Symptom of how much the Italian province still manages to have an edge in terms of aggregation. At a rough guess I would say that at least three generations hang in the feud of Ferrara supporters, which is truly spectacular to see.

The home crowd is also shaken by the good performance of the team, which manages to beat the Venetians 2-1, gaining three golden points for salvation. About two hundred come from Cittadella supporter which offer a good singing test, demonstrating their important growth in recent years.

At the triple whistle ovation from the whole Mazza stadium and satisfaction for the victory. I leave the Emilian facility with the satisfaction of having breathed in a good climate and having savored all the ultras imprint that has persisted and regenerated in Ferrara for years now. In addition to having lived a day that dusted off the relationship with my origins, both in terms of curve and attachment to the football issue.