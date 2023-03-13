The inhabitants of Yopal lived the great day of health and well-being, led by the Colombian Air Force, Fundación Manos Pintadas de Azul and the Municipal Mayor’s Office of Yopal.

Thirty-eight volunteers from the Manos Pintadas de Azul Foundation arrived in the capital of Casanare to attend free of charge and for two days in a row to the communities of the neighborhoods of La Esmeralda, la Resistencia, Cimarrón, Villa Rita and the corregimientos of La Chaparrera and Rincón del Moriche. A total of five hundred three patients were treated between Saturday the eleventh and Sunday the twelfth of March.

It was the fifty-fourth Brigade carried out by the Manos Pintadas de Azul Foundation to bring health and well-being to those who need it most. This time, they had the support of the Secretary of Social Development of Yopal, to coordinate the call of the population and the Colombian Air Force, who supported the logistics for the volunteers.

General practitioners, pediatricians, dentists, pediatric dentists, physiotherapists, speech therapists, nutritionists, judicial support personnel and donors; They were the protagonists because in addition to offering nutritional supplements, ophthalmic frames, medicines and their time for differential and inclusive care, they gave priority to the disabled population.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

