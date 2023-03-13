Home News Family tragedy, mother and daughter were hit by a motorcyclist on the Yopal – Tilodiran road – news
News

Family tragedy, mother and daughter were hit by a motorcyclist on the Yopal – Tilodiran road – news

by admin
Family tragedy, mother and daughter were hit by a motorcyclist on the Yopal – Tilodiran road – news

The inhabitants of Yopal lived the great day of health and well-being, led by the Colombian Air Force, Fundación Manos Pintadas de Azul and the Municipal Mayor’s Office of Yopal.

Thirty-eight volunteers from the Manos Pintadas de Azul Foundation arrived in the capital of Casanare to attend free of charge and for two days in a row to the communities of the neighborhoods of La Esmeralda, la Resistencia, Cimarrón, Villa Rita and the corregimientos of La Chaparrera and Rincón del Moriche. A total of five hundred three patients were treated between Saturday the eleventh and Sunday the twelfth of March.

It was the fifty-fourth Brigade carried out by the Manos Pintadas de Azul Foundation to bring health and well-being to those who need it most. This time, they had the support of the Secretary of Social Development of Yopal, to coordinate the call of the population and the Colombian Air Force, who supported the logistics for the volunteers.

General practitioners, pediatricians, dentists, pediatric dentists, physiotherapists, speech therapists, nutritionists, judicial support personnel and donors; They were the protagonists because in addition to offering nutritional supplements, ophthalmic frames, medicines and their time for differential and inclusive care, they gave priority to the disabled population.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Elections, the countdown for the new Parliament has started: Liliana Segre will direct the works at Palazzo Madama

You may also like

Qixian anchor chats with the two sessions |...

Denise Dietl and Daniel Lumplecker won the Ennstal...

Warning issued for five municipalities near the Chaparrastique...

Club Hawks innovated with a three by three...

Smugglers with 20 people cooped up in the...

Motorcyclist runs over a driver who was checking...

A minor was shot in eastern Neiva

The First Session of the 14th National People’s...

That’s what national coach Flick says about Werder’s...

Michelle Yeoh, óscar a mejor actriz por «Everything...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy