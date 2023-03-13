Radio Okapi/Ph. Marc Maro Fimbo.”/>

A lull is observed this Monday, March 13 morning on the various front lines in the territory of Masisi, in particular around Sake (North Kivu). According to several local sources, at daybreak, the M23 rebels began to leave certain entities that they had already occupied in this territory. This withdrawal is variously commented on in the region.

In the Bashali chiefdom, the M23 rebels left the locality of Mweso around midnight last night, taking with them their patients who were admitted to Mweso hospital as well as some members of the civilian communities devoted to their cause. They would have gone to Kitshanga, while other elements would be positioned in Muongozi, Busumba and Kirumbu, around Mweso, say these sources.

They add that, this morning, it is the Mai-Mai and the Nyatura who have just taken over Mweso and a few other nearby villages. These local fighters fired shots when they entered these positions abandoned by the M23 rebels.

Around Sake, the latter are no longer equally visible in the villages of Karuba, Muremure, Nkingo, Kagano and Kihuli.

In a press release published on Saturday March 11, these rebels supported by Rwanda announced their withdrawal from these villages to allow the Burundian troops of the East African Community (EAC) to deploy there.

Sources within the EACRF say that this deployment of Burundians has not yet been done, but is being planned. However, civilian sources in the region fear a resumption of hostilities in these villages abandoned by the M23 rebels and suddenly reoccupied by local armed groups. The latter are in no way bound by the ceasefire involving the direct belligerents in this conflict.