Title: Football Legend Luis Suarez Passes Away at 88 in Milan

Subtitle: Spanish Football Bids Farewell to One of Its Greatest Icons

Date: July 9, 2023

Milan, Italy: Spanish football has been left in mourning as Luis Suarez Miramontes, an esteemed football legend and recipient of the prestigious Ballon d’Or, has passed away in Milan at the age of 88. The news was officially announced by Inter Milan, the club he both played for and coached.

Recognizing Suarez’s immense contributions, Inter Milan paid tribute to the icon on their social media platforms, stating, “The perfect footballer who, with his talent, has inspired generations. Goodbye, Luisito.”

Originally from La Coruña, Spain, Suarez joined Inter Milan for the 1961/1962 season and eventually made the city his home until his last days. Among his numerous achievements, Suarez became the first-ever Spaniard to win the Ballon d’Or in 1960, a distinction that wasn’t repeated until Alexia Putellas claimed the prize in 2021 and 2022.

Affectionately known as “Luisito” Suarez, the footballer was widely regarded as one of the most impactful figures in Spanish football during the past century. Suárez began his football journey at Deportivo de La Coruña in 1953, followed by a move to Barcelona in 1954 where he enjoyed a fruitful seven-year stint, claiming two league titles and several other accolades, including two Spanish Cups.

Suarez made his international debut in 1957, going on to play a significant role in Spain’s memorable Euro 1964 triumph. The pinnacle of his career came in 1960, while wearing the Blaugrana shirt, as he secured the Ballon d’Or, triumphing over the renowned Ferenk Puskás.

Transferred to Inter Milan in 1961, Suarez spent seven successful seasons with the “Grande Inter” under the guidance of acclaimed Argentine coach Helenio Herrera. During his tenure, he secured three “Scudetti,” two Champions Cups, and two Intercontinental titles.

Following his retirement as a player in 1973, Suarez embarked on a coaching career, notably returning to his beloved Inter Milan. He also served as the Spanish coach for the lower categories and led the U-21 team to victory in the 1986 Euro Cup.

In September 1988, Suarez succeeded Miguel Muñoz as the head coach of the Spanish national team. Under his guidance, Spain secured qualification for the 1990 FIFA World Cup, reaching the round of 16 in the tournament.

Throughout his remarkable journey, Suarez received several accolades for his contributions to the sport. In 2001, he was honored in Spain with the Gold Medal of the Royal Order of Sports Merit.

Despite his international endeavors, Suarez made Milan his adopted city and purchased a house there, where he spent the final years of his life. Having left a lasting legacy, Inter Milan never forgot their esteemed player, commemorating his last birthday on May 2 as “a refined number 10 that he loved at San Siro.”

Remembering his exquisite skills and influential performance, the “neroazzurro” club expressed their admiration, highlighting Suarez’s technical brilliance and referring to him as one of the best of his generation, having scored 54 goals for the club.

Suarez is survived by his son from a previous marriage, who resides in Madrid and pursues a career in biology.

