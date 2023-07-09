Police captured a minor who threatened his victims with a screwdriver

In the municipality of Pitalito, a 14-year-old minor with the alias ‘Ronaldo’ was captured by the Police after having stolen several items from two people who he threatened to injure with a screwdriver.

The events took place in the Tiendas Metro sector of the Sucre neighborhood of Pitalito, the two victims were walking through the sector when they were surprised by this minor who intimidated them with the screwdriver and stole: 01 Velez bag valued at $500,000, 02 cell phones valued at $1,100,000, other items valued at $80,000.

Thanks to the quick notification to the police, the quadrant arrested the young man in the vicinity of the Guaduales neighborhood, finding in his possession the items that had been stolen minutes before and the screwdriver with which he threatened his victims.

The minor was left at the disposal of the competent authority.

