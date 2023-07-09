Inter Milan Confirm Death of Spanish Football Legend Luis Suarez at 88

Milan, July 9th – Inter Milan, the football club where he spent most of his career, has confirmed the death of Spanish football legend Luis Suarez Miramontes at the age of 88. Suarez, the first Spanish-born Ballon d’Or winner, passed away in Milan, leaving behind a legacy that will forever be remembered in the football world.

Inter Milan officials expressed their grief and honored Suarez as a unique talent and a great fan of the club. “The great Inter Milan’s number 10 took our colors to the top of Italy, Europe, and the world. If you don’t know what to do, pass the ball to Suarez. Goodbye, Luis,” they said in a statement.

Suarez began his illustrious career at Deportivo and later played seven seasons at Barcelona, where he achieved tremendous success. His time at Barcelona saw him win two league titles, two Spanish cups, and the prestigious Ballon d’Or in 1960, becoming the first Spanish-born player to receive the honor. (Note: Di Stefano, who was naturalized as a Spanish citizen, won two Ballon d’Ors.)

The Spanish football legend also left his mark in Italy, playing for Inter Milan and Sampdoria from 1961 to 1973. During his time at Inter Milan, Suarez clinched three Serie A titles and two Champions League titles, solidifying his place among the game’s greats. He retired as a player before embarking on a coaching career.

Suarez’s contributions were not limited to his club career. In 1964, he played a significant role in Spain’s triumph in the European Championship. He represented the national team in 32 appearances and found the back of the net 13 times. After retiring, Suarez went on to coach Spain’s under-21 national team from 1980 to 1988, leading them to their first U21 European Cup victory. From 1988 to 1991, he served as the head coach of the Spanish national team, leading them to the World Cup in Italy in 1990.

The Spanish football icon was not only adored and recognized in his home country but also in Italy, where he spent the majority of his life. In 2001, Suarez was awarded the Gold Medal of the Royal Order of Sport in Spain in recognition of his achievements. His final days were spent in Italy, where he was profoundly respected and loved.

The news of Luis Suarez’s passing has sent shockwaves through the football community, with tributes pouring in from fans, fellow players, and clubs across the globe. Suarez’s immense talent and illustrious career will forever be etched in the annals of football history.

