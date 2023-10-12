Spanish Footballer Rescued in Israel: José Rodríguez Shares his Experience

Spanish Footballer José Rodríguez Martínez Speaks Out about Being Rescued from Israel

Former Real Madrid player José Rodríguez Martínez recently opened up about his experience being rescued from Israel and his current feelings after returning to Spain. The 28-year-old midfielder, who currently plays for Hapoel Tel Aviv, shared his mixed emotions during an interview with MARCA Spain.

Martínez expressed his happiness about being safe from the ongoing conflict in Israel but also mentioned feeling sadness about leaving his life behind. He stated, “I’m already at home, in Spain. I have mixed feelings. On the one hand, I feel good about being able to go out, but on the other, I’m thinking all the time about what’s going on there. I have many friends in the area. I have all my life there. I am safe, but connected all the time with Israel.”

Despite not wanting to get involved in politics, Martínez expressed his concern for the innocent lives lost in the conflict. He noted, “In some wars, innocent people die and it is a part of that. But taking children and beheading them is something that has no name.”

When asked about his experience taking refuge in a bunker, Martínez explained the process. He said, “When the sirens sound throughout the country, depending on the area, you have a time to enter the bunker. In my area, which is 60 km from the Gaza Strip, you have a minute and a half from when the alarm sounds to enter the bunker.” He reassured that the time spent in the bunker is usually short, ranging from 5 to 10 minutes.

As for his future plans, Martínez expressed his desire to return to Israel. He explained that his position is focused on going back and trusts that the club will inform the players when the situation is under control. However, his family is making efforts to ensure his safety and discourage him from returning.

According to Martínez, the club is currently prioritizing the war situation over sports issues. He commended Israel for its patriotism and solidarity during these difficult times, stating, “That is the good thing they have in Israel, that they are 100% patriotic. They are all on the same path. I am envious of the country. Therefore, I think that many have to look at the country for that.”

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his return to Israel, Martínez’s thoughts remain with the country and its people. He hopes for a resolution to the conflict and the safety of all those affected.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

