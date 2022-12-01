Home Sports Spanish team coach: Against the Japanese team, he just wants to win and will not take the second place in the group to avoid a strong enemy_Hangzhou Net
The coach of the Spanish team: the Japanese team only wants to win and will not take the second place in the group to avoid a strong enemy

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-01 22:36

Overseas.com, December 1. In the early morning of December 2, Beijing time, the Spanish team will face the Japanese team in the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar. According to several foreign media reports including Eurosport Channel, Spanish team coach Enrique said that the Spanish team only wants to win in this game and will not take the risk of winning the team in order to try to avoid strong enemies in the next game. second.

In this game with Japan, Spain can ensure the top spot in the group as long as they win, but this means that they may face the strong Brazil team in the quarter-finals. Enrique said in an interview that he and the team discussed the topic of avoiding Brazil, but deliberately letting Spain take the second place in the group was too risky for them.

“From a professional point of view, the Spanish team only wants to win, because all four teams in the group can advance to the knockout rounds,” Enrique said. “If you are sure that your team is good, you will give it your all. To win. To win the World Cup you have to beat every team you come across.”

Enrique also said he would welcome playing against Brazil in the quarter-finals, even if it meant a tougher path to the final for the team, “I hope to play against Brazil. It means we all Into the quarter-finals.”

Source: Overseas Network Author: Editor: Guan Pengwei

