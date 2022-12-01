After the scheduled meeting of Giorgia Meloni with the President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouan, the Council of Ministers has begun at Palazzo Chigi. The meeting focuses on aid to Ischia after the tragedy caused by the Casamicciola landslide, but not only: the first item on the agenda also includes the decree with “urgent provisions for the extension of the authorization for the sale of vehicles, materials and military equipment in favor of the government authorities of Ukraine”.

Arms to Ukraine

After the green light from the Chamber, the Council of Ministers approved the so-called NATO decree, to extend the measure already introduced after the start of the war by the Draghi government “until 31 December 2023” and “subject to the address of the Chambers”. (and which was expiring at the end of 2022). Therefore, on mailings, the line is of continuity with respect to the provisions of the previous Executive. Military means, materials and equipment will therefore be supplied to Ukraine, to fight the Russian invasion, also throughout 2023. Yesterday in Parliament the approval of the majority motion which commits the executive to “promote and support, in agreement with NATO partner countries, any diplomatic initiative aimed at creating the conditions for peace negotiations”.

Aid in Casamicciola

Another 10 million for civil protection interventions in the areas affected by the landslide in Ischia and a stop to tax payments, tax collection notices, contributions and deadlines for compliance up to June 2023. These are some of the interventions for Casamicciola and Lacco Ameno contained in the draft of the decree law which will be examined in the evening by the Council of Ministers. The procedural deadlines were also suspended until the end of the year, the hearings of pending civil and criminal proceedings suspended and postponed until after 31 December 2022. The deadline for the dismantling of the branch courts was postponed to the end of 2023.

The dl «Save Lukoil»

Green light from the Council of Ministers also to the decree law with the measures to “protect the national interest in strategic production sectors” which will allow the safeguarding of the Sicilian Isab-Lukoil refinery. The decree law effectively establishes the extraordinary administration for Lukoil of Priolo: the appointment of a commissioner will arrive who can be appointed for 12 months, which can be extended for another 12. “Guaranteed work for 10 thousand people”, commented Prime Minister Meloni.

Short-term rentals: the fight against scams

Green light in the Council of Ministers to tighten on online platforms to combat scams, especially in the short-term rental sector, through the exchange of tax information. And no more fake product reviews. These are some measures introduced with the transposition of two EU directives. The maximum ceiling for penalties for unfair commercial practices is doubled to 10 million euros. Greater controls are envisaged as well as obligations for those who sell or rent goods and services.