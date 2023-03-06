The basic part of the hockey extra league is a thing of the past. In the last round, Hradec Králové won the derby over table leader Pardubice 3:1 and secured direct progress to the quarterfinals from fourth place. Despite the 1:2 defeat in Liberec, Vítkovice secured second place after separate raids. Sparta finishes third after a defeat in Brno 2:5. The last Kladno strengthened itself before the tie with a 5:4 win over Karlovy Vary. Pilsen, who progressed last, did not stop the series of defeats even against thirteenth-placed Český Budějovice (3:5). Mladá Boleslav defeated Třinec 3:2 and Litvínov swept Olomouc 5:1. In the preliminary round, which starts on Wednesday, the following pairs of teams will compete: Liberec-Plzen, Třinec-Litvínov, Brno-Mladá Boleslav, Olomouc-Karlovy Vary.

