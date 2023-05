Football Sparta Prague announced that its defender Jan Mejdr underwent a test for the presence of narcotic substances in his body with a negative result. Letenští informed about this in connection with Friday’s article on the website Ruik.cz, in which it was written about the alleged problems of Mejdro and his teammate Tomáš Čvančara with drugs. The text was withdrawn shortly after publication, Sparta is preparing a criminal complaint.

