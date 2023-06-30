Sparta’s first training session: Ševčík’s premiere, miserable ending, rookie mistake. Why didn’t Haraslín et al. play?

The opening match of the summer training was mainly another opportunity for young players to show themselves again and increase their chances of being retained in Sparta’s squad. The 1:2 loss against the second division Jihlava showed the gaps in the finish, and the two reinforcements Michal Ševčík and Jakub Surovčík were introduced to the audience for the first time. “Fortunately, there were no injuries. But of course we are not happy that we lost,” assistant Lars Friis evaluates the duel in general.

