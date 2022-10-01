The meeting for the youth categories from chicks to cadets Barbarino is back after two years of hiatus: “There are those who will become a champion, everyone will have fun”

saint cristina

After two years we stop at the Covid house, tomorrow from 2 pm on the Santa Cristina track the «Speedy Gonzales» meeting returns, now in its 13th edition (registration closes 2.30 pm). The launch of the vortex, the long jump and the launch of the magic ball are foreseen while the highlight will be the 60 meters, which will reward the fastest boys and girls. The categories of participants will start from 2018 and 2017 with the chicks, up to the cadets, classes 2007 and 2008. The godfather of the event will be Fabrizio Donato, bronze medalist at the London 2012 Olympic Games who will reward all the children who participate with a t-shirt with his phrase, «Belief in yourself is the key to success» “. The organizer, the former blue of the 400 obstacles Carla Barbarino, also involved many of her friends, from the former blue sprinter Manuela Grillo to the fifteenth-century man in London Manuela Gentili, the companions of the 4×400 second in the European indoor Francesca Carbone, Virna De Angeli and Patrizia Spuri, Jennifer Isacco former sprinter of Atletica Vigevano and bronze medal with bobsleigh at the Winter Olympics in Turin. All participants will be rewarded with cups, medals and many other prizes from the numerous sponsors who have been supporting the meeting created by Barbarino for years.

“I have always put my heart into it and I call to attend former Azzurri and my team mates – underlines Carla – I want to give children dreams that only sport can give in this difficult moment and leave them a beautiful memory that makes them passionate about Athletics. Some will become champions, others will not, but everyone will have fun ». –

M.Sc.