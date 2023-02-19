Allegri’s team struggled and Spezia suffered for a long time, but managed to bring home the victory with a goal in each half. After half an hour he released Kean with a turn on an assist from Kostic, then Shomurodov devoured the tie. Di Maria enters the second half and closes it immediately with a very precise diagonal from distance; Perin saves the result with two great saves on Gyasi and Nikolaou. Heavy yellow for Locatelli who was warned and will miss the derby with Turin. Juve in seventh place, -9 from the Europe area

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

