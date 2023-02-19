Home World Statements of witnesses to the fire in Ustanička in Belgrade | Info
World

by admin
Firefighters are still fighting the fire that broke out in Ustanička Street in Belgrade, and residents of the burning neighborhood described what it looked like.

Source: Mondo

A large number of firefighters, police and emergency services are still in Ustanička Street, where the fire broke out near the tram turnpike. The entire settlement is on fire, and it is still not known whether all the people living in that settlement managed to get out of their houses in time.

Residents of the burning settlement described what exactly happened. One of them even claims that the fire was set.

I looked at the sky, one shack was already burning. We came out with the balloons and started to put them out. However, I saw that it was impossible to put it out, I managed to call the fire department so I got a little confused and called an ambulance instead of the fire department. I only managed to say that the whole neighborhood is on fire and to send the fire engine as soon as possible to put this out“, states one eyewitness who called the ambulance and the fire department.

He described the details of the fire. They took only the basics and ran away.

One barrack started to burn, but from that one, the second, third, fourth started to burn. Almost four, five barracks were burnt. We managed only to take jackets, the most basic, to tear the animals and to escape to the other sideu, the police and the ambulance then came“, he added.

Another man shouted loudly that the fire had been set. He also explained why he thinks that.

Someone simply set that fire. Someone got inside and set fire to the shack and it started to burn“, states the other man.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

